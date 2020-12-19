LINKA Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $70,278.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.00393149 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.58 or 0.02503466 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

