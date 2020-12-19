LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,634.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,634.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,624,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,411,472 tokens. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LocalCoinSwap Token Trading

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

