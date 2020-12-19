Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of LRENY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 9,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail trading of clothing, sports products, shoes, accessories, and perfumery in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It is involved in the retail sale of fashion garment for women, men, and children; cosmetics and watches; footwear; home and decoration products; and domestic appliances, towels, and linen.

