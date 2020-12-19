Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) declared a dividend on Friday, December 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0468 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of LRENY stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $8.62. 9,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. Lojas Renner has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $14.69.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
