Loki Trading 18.7% Higher This Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Loki has a total market cap of $36.26 million and approximately $65,998.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,780.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.93 or 0.02766625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00500798 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.50 or 0.01330875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00650644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00311953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00026847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00077743 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 51,814,733 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.