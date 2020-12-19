Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loop Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

LOOP stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $317.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.20. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence G. Sellyn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,027.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nelson Gentiletti bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at $88,326.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Loop Industries by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Loop Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 223,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

