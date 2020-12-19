MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Sells $416,220.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $578.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $543.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.49 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 384.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 416.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

