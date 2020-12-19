Maro (MARO) Price Hits $0.0224 on Top Exchanges

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00387348 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.86 or 0.02386520 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 916,831,920 coins and its circulating supply is 459,806,764 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.