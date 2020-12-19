Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.
