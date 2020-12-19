Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $60.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. CSFB raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $321,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $473,133.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,589 shares of company stock worth $3,211,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

