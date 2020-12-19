MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,965.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $229,487.10 and approximately $22,965.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,080.79 or 1.00026815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023106 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00466541 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00689979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00156261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

