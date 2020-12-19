Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 114.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.