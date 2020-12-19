McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. McGrath RentCorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.66. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $195,010.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 201.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.