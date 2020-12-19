MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.14. Approximately 339,688 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 295,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

