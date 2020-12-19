Mercury Reaches Market Capitalization of $623,015.52 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $623,015.52 and approximately $618.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00140735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.00 or 0.00742832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176086 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00368081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00076369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00118234 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

