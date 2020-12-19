Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,933,000 after acquiring an additional 656,735 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,239,000 after acquiring an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,518,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,655,000 after acquiring an additional 295,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $101,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,222,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,648. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

MRCY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

