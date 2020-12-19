Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 31.7%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) dropped 31.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 4,707,857 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 498% from the average daily volume of 787,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

MESO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price target on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 591.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,669,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

