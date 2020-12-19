Metal Price Hits $0.40 (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Metal has a market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $48.30 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

