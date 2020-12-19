MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.89 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 1,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:GNAF) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index Inverse ETN worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

