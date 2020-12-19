Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris Sells 24,700 Shares

Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) (CVE:ML) Director Graham Harris sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.80, for a total value of C$69,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,073,420 shares in the company, valued at C$3,005,576.

Graham Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) alerts:

On Monday, November 23rd, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$302,000.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Graham Harris sold 100,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$256,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Graham Harris purchased 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,550.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Graham Harris bought 15,200 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,560.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Graham Harris bought 9,800 shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,680.00.

Shares of ML stock traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.67. 45,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 30.23 and a quick ratio of 29.97. The stock has a market cap of C$222.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.81. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$3.18.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium Corp. (ML.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.