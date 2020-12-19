MINDOL Hits Market Cap of $94.90 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, MINDOL has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $94.90 million and $26,382.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00463945 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.85 or 0.01640290 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000059 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,190,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

