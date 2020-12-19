MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $597,691.13 and $102.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 47.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00138551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.00768633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00173218 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00383330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00123081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077686 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

