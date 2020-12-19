MintMe.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $575,589.16 and $38.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00141522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00022698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00744927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00177072 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00369696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00075459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00118730 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

