Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.22 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded flat against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can currently be purchased for about $33.67 or 0.00143542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $17,040.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00143701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.55 or 0.00761234 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00179797 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00376149 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00077869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121195 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 66,074 tokens. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Token Trading

Mirrored United States Oil Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

