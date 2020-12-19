Mizuho Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $48.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $1,663,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,570 shares of company stock worth $69,647,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.