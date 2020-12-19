Mizuho Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $48.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.75.
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $42.78.
In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $740,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 40,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $1,663,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,718,570 shares of company stock worth $69,647,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.