Molecular Data (NYSE:MKD) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 846,124 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 242,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data makes up 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.