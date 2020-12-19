Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of MOH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.96. 976,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,145. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total transaction of $83,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

