Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $2.97. 136,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 64,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Monaker Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.