MonetaryUnit Market Cap Hits $792,168.06 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $792,168.06 and $1,146.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00035512 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001575 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002095 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 209,015,098 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

