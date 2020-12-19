Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Monro worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 190.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monro by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.09 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNRO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Monro in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

