Morgan Stanley Boosts The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $23.50

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AES from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The AES from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.81.

Get The AES alerts:

AES opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The AES has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The AES will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in The AES by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,595,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,843,000 after buying an additional 2,427,507 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The AES by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,940,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966,426 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The AES by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,346,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,471,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,631,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The AES by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.