Morgan Stanley Buys 18,061 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,956,000 after purchasing an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after acquiring an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 384,179 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $64,547,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 66.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 116,766 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,583,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.10, for a total transaction of $4,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,202,540.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TYL opened at $448.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.36, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.70 and a 200 day moving average of $370.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $466.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

