Morgan Stanley Has $18.34 Million Stock Holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $18,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 56.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 641,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 232,255 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 357.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZYME opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

