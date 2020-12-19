Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $18,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 159.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $612,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRL opened at $248.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $257.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $7,307,020 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.70.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

