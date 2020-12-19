Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Altice USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Lucerne Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

