Morgan Stanley Purchases 35,528 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,528 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 701.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter.

BBEU opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

