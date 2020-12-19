Morgan Stanley Purchases 643,961 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,724,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,961 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of BEST worth $17,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BEST by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,103,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BEST by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 131,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BEST by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,723,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,775 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BEST by 262.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,592,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,477 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of BEST by 54.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 546,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEST opened at $2.59 on Friday. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.47). BEST had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BEST from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut BEST from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

