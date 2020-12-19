Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $11.71 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

