Morgan Stanley Sells 423 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $854,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $213.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $122.90 and a 12 month high of $214.93.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

