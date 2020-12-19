Morgan Stanley Sells 465,706 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,530,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of TEGNA worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 5,995.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGNA. ValuEngine cut shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Huber Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $13.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.