Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 142,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 623,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

MYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities boosted their price target on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

