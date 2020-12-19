MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $42.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYRG. ValuEngine downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 257,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that MYR Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $593,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,420 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MYR Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,430 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MYR Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

