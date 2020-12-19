N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) Shares Gap Up to $7.60

Shares of N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.95. N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 601,303 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 16.84 and a current ratio of 16.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.81. The stock has a market cap of £11.39 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13.

N4 Pharma Plc (N4P.L) (LON:N4P) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (0.48) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

