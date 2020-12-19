Native Utility Token (NUT) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Native Utility Token has a market cap of $21.40 million and approximately $531.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Native Utility Token has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Native Utility Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $21.77 or 0.00094450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00134559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00767658 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00168228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00382627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00123508 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077586 BTC.

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

