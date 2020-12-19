Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $10.65. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 98,925 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

