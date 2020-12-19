Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.37

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $10.65. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 98,925 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 2.26.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 41.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

