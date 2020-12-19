Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Trading Up 7.5%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) shares were up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 404,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 131,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVGS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $623.34 million, a P/E ratio of -101.36 and a beta of 2.24.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 3.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,365,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Navigator by 16.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Navigator by 2.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,244,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Navigator by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

