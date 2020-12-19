Neo Hits One Day Volume of $457.58 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Neo has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $18.08 or 0.00078032 BTC on exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $457.58 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00023177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00137081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00766678 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00171380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00122453 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

