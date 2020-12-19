Neumark (NEU) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.74 Million

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Neumark has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $1,819.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000568 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neumark Token Profile

NEU is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 67,407,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,889,356 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

