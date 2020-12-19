Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWL. BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NWL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. 8,094,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1,402.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 640.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development.

