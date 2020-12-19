Newton Reaches One Day Volume of $609,962.00 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Newton has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $609,962.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00137428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.00769808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00200507 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00380920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00078076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00123025 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

