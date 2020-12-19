NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16, RTT News reports. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $137.28. 15,737,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. NIKE has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Get NIKE alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $2,850,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 812,076 shares of company stock worth $105,300,347. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.